The Russian Defense Ministry replaced the commanders of four out of five military districts in six months

In Russia, over the past six months, commanders have changed in four of the five military districts. This follows from the updated information on website Ministry of Defense of Russia.

In particular, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov headed the Eastern Military District (VVO). Lieutenant General Yevgeny Nikiforov became commander of the Western Military District (ZVO).

Colonel General Sergei Kuzovlev was appointed to the same position in the Southern Military District (SMD), and Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev in the Central Military District (CVO).

All of them were appointed to positions in the last six months, but earlier these personnel changes were not officially announced, notes RBC.

Kadyrov called the new commander of the Central Military District Mordvichev the best general

Andrey Mordvichev was born in 1976 in Pavlodar (now the territory of Kazakhstan). Graduated from the Novosibirsk Higher Combined Arms Command School of the Siberian Military District (1997), as well as the Combined Arms Academy of the Armed Forces (2006) and the Military Academy of the General Staff (2016).

From 2022 to 2023 he served as Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District. On February 17, 2023, they officially announced his appointment to the post of commander of the troops of the Central Military District.

General Mordvichev was awarded the Orders of Alexander Nevsky and Zhukov, as well as the Order of Courage and “For Military Merit”, the medal of the Order “For Merit to the Fatherland” II degree, the Suvorov Medal and others.

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov informed Channel One considers Mordvichev the best general.

Mordvichev’s predecessor was Colonel General Lapin

Mordvichev replaced Colonel General Alexander Lapin as commander of the Central Military District, who has held this position since November 22, 2017. Lapin passed all command positions and until the end of October 2022 he commanded the Center group of Russian troops in a special military operation. In January, it became known that Lapin was appointed chief of the General Staff of the Ground Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, but this appointment was not officially announced.

Lapin was repeatedly criticized by Kadyrov and the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin. On October 1, Kadyrov accused the general of withdrawing troops from Krasny Liman. According to Kadyrov, Lapin, who was appointed to lead the defense of the Krasnolimansky direction, posted mobilized from the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) at the borders.

Lieutenant General Muradov headed the Air Defense Forces in August 2022

Rustam Muradov was born in 1973 in Dagestan, in 1995 he graduated from the St. Petersburg Higher Combined Arms Command School named after S.M. Kirov. He is a graduate of the command department of the Combined Arms Academy of the Armed Forces (2005), as well as the Military Academy of the General Staff (2015).

He served in positions ranging from commander of a motorized rifle platoon to commander of the Guards Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District. From December 2018 to August 2022, he was Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District.

Lieutenant General Nikiforov has been in charge of the Western Military District since the beginning of 2023

Evgeny Nikiforov was born in 1970 in the Chita region (now the Trans-Baikal Territory). In 1991 he graduated from the Kolomna Higher Artillery Command School, later from the Combined Arms Academy (2003) and the Military Academy of the General Staff (2012).

He served in positions from the commander of an anti-tank platoon of the Airborne Forces (VDV) to the chief of staff of the Airborne Forces (2020-2022). In January 2023, he was appointed Commander of the Western Military District.

Lieutenant General Nikiforov was awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, 3rd and 4th class with swords, the Order of Alexander Nevsky and Kutuzov, as well as the medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, 2nd class, and a number of other awards.

Colonel-General Kuzovlev has been heading the Southern Military District since January 2023

Sergey Kuzovlev was born in 1967 in the Tambov region. In 1990 he graduated from the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School. He is also a graduate of the Combined Arms Academy (2001) and the Military Academy of the General Staff (2010).

He began his service as a platoon commander of the Airborne Forces. From October to December 2022, he was Commander of the Western Military District. In January 2023, he headed the Southern Military District.

He was awarded the orders of St. George IV degree, Kutuzov, Alexander Nevsky, “For military merit”, as well as medals of the Order “For Merit to the Fatherland” I and II degree with swords and other awards.

In total, there are five military districts in Russia – the Western, Southern, Central, Eastern and the Northern Fleet, which is equivalent in status to them.