Kommersant: Russia has prepared a list of car malfunctions for which they will issue a fine

The draft resolution of the Russian government, which provides for new fines for motorists, has reached the final straight and will soon be sent to the Cabinet for final approval. About it writes “Kommersant”.

According to him, the project will create additional tools for the State traffic inspectorate to deal with the owners of faulty vehicles. In particular, drivers will be fined for using summer tires in winter, for driving a car with a faulty anti-lock braking system, and for abnormal discharge lamps in headlights.

The document was discussed at the working group “Road Safety”, soon it will be discussed by the working group “Road Transport”. According to the publication, most of the questions to the document have been removed, and members of the working groups will support the amendments to the draft.

If it is approved, from December to February, Russian drivers will be banned from driving on summer tires, from June to August – on studded tires. At the same time, in the Russian regions, depending on climatic conditions, they will be able to increase the duration of the seasonal ban. For violation of this rule, a fine of 500 rubles will be applied.

At the same time, a number of ideas of the traffic police in the process of discussing the document were abandoned. So, the inspection offered to fine drivers if the Check Engine light on the dashboard of their car was on, which indicates a malfunction in the engine. In this case, a similar signal may light up if the car is filled with low-quality fuel. In the final version, there is also no rule according to which fines are made for “drops of process fluids” in the engine compartment. It was removed, since inaccurate topping up of windshield washer fluid can lead to such drops.

The latest version of the document says that if the document is approved in the White House behind closed doors, and then sent to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Mikhail Mishustin, it can come into force on September 1, 2023.

