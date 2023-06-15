Milonov urged to oblige bloggers in Russia to receive accreditation to conduct courses

Bloggers should be required to obtain accreditation to conduct lecture activities. This proposal was made by State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov. About it writes R.T.

The politician clarified that many Russians receive knowledge in courses from dubious lecturers and bloggers. “Such “specialists” often teach astrology, palmistry, folk medicine, homeopathy, methods of quick money, super profitable business,” he said.

He turned to the Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia Valery Falkov. “I ask you to consider the idea of ​​an indirect ban on free lecture activity through the procedure for the mandatory accreditation of lecturers in any scientific center, university or research institute in our country,” he called.

Earlier it was reported that a register of unscrupulous bloggers would appear in Russia. For this, a Telegram bot was created, to which you can send a complaint about violations. Moreover, we are talking not only about bloggers, but also about clients, agencies, production centers.