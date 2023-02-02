Rostrud: the highest salaries in January were offered to engineers, captains and pilots

The highest salaries in January were offered to engineers, ship captains, pilots and programmers. About it RIA News told in Rostrud, referring to the data of the portal “Work of Russia”.

Specialists in these areas can apply for a salary of one hundred thousand rubles. So, the captain of a sea vessel in Primorye and Kamchatka is offered up to 330 thousand rubles, and engineers, mechanics and programmers are ready to pay up to 400 thousand rubles a month.

The amount of salary depends not only on the scope of employment and specialty, but also on the region. For example, a high salary is promised to the crew of a helicopter on duty at Cape Chelyuskin in the Krasnoyarsk Territory: 500 thousand rubles for candidates for the vacancy of a captain, 400 thousand rubles for a co-pilot and an onboard mechanic.

As noted in Rostrud, vacancies in the aviation industry are also in the top of the most attractive in terms of wages. In Khakassia, Tatarstan and the Omsk region, candidates in this area are offered about 150 thousand rubles.

Russian top managers are also well paid. The development director of a generating company in Yakutia can claim an income of 500 thousand rubles, and a manager for the development and implementation of a sales and business development strategy in one of the agricultural holdings in the Moscow region – from 300 thousand rubles. Similar salaries are offered to managers in the Kemerovo and Tula regions, in the Kuban, in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Although the salaries of IT developers in Russia remain high, they are lower than last year. Thus, the median salary of a novice programmer (“jun”) in January amounted to about 100 thousand rubles, which is 13 percent less than a year earlier. Mid-level IT professionals have also been offered lower salaries.