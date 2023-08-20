Senator Karasin: Armed Forces of Ukraine attack Russia with drones because of a sense of hopelessness in battle

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are carrying out attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the territory of Russia because of a sense of hopelessness on the battlefield, said Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the International Committee of the Federation Council. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he named the significance of the UAF attacks.

“The purpose of these barbaric terrorist attacks is obvious – to achieve a situation in which all the failures of the so-called counteroffensive will be overshadowed by news of attempts to infiltrate and hit Russian targets with drones. Sometimes, unfortunately, these drones reach, and when they are shot down, they fall, as today, on the roof of the railway station in Kursk, ”said the senator.

According to Karasin, the collective West is increasingly skeptical about the possibilities of the Ukrainian authorities.

“Therefore, Kyiv wants to show the West what brave warriors they are, that they send drones to peaceful objects in Russia. The Ukrainian government goes to great lengths to annoy us. This is the situation,” he concluded.

Related materials:

Earlier, on the night of August 20, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the suppression of an attempt to fly a drone to Moscow.

Also, the governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit said that the building of the railway station in Kursk was attacked using an unmanned aerial vehicle. According to him, as a result of this, five people received minor injuries from glass fragments.

In addition, the governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, said that kamikaze drones made an attempt to attack the region.