“Zarplata.ru”: the top rare vacancies in Russia included a chorister in the temple and a huntsman

The rarest professions in Russia are the creator of hair for 3D characters and the temple chanter. This is stated in the study of the Zarplata.ru service (available to the editors of Lenta.ru).

A grooming artist who will create hair and fur for 3D characters is looking for the Bazelevs film company founded by director Timur Bekmambetov. The specialist is required to have more than three years of experience in animated films and is offered remote work. Also unusual for the Russian labor market were the vacancies of a chorister for an Orthodox church and a confectioner for a confectionery factory. The first is expected to have a musical education, experience in singing in a church choir and knowledge of the church charter, and from the second – skills in preparing equipment for the production of sweets and roasted mass.

In the Sverdlovsk hunting economy they are looking for a huntsman. He is required to know how to drive a car or a tractor and is offered to move with his family to the village. The Moscow atelier announced the search for an artist for theatrical costumes, ball gowns, costumes for rhythmic gymnastics and figure skating.

Also among the rare vacancies are an instructor with mountaineering skills, pedagogical or acting education for the St. Petersburg rope park and a barmaid for the Sverdlovsk clinical hospital, which will deliver food to the wards of coronavirus patients and clean bedside tables and refrigerators.

Earlier in Russia named the highest paid vacancies. These included a senior developer for an IT company developing programs for managing a computer club (they are ready to pay him up to half a million rubles), a family manager (300 thousand rubles), a captain of an excursion ship in St. Petersburg (200 thousand rubles) and a nurse in elite clinic of aesthetic medicine (200 thousand rubles).