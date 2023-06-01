“Laboratory PPSh”: drones attacking Moscow could have a wired route

The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that attacked Moscow on May 30 could fly along a pre-planned route. This version of the agency TASS said Denis Oslomenko, CEO of the PPSh Laboratory, a developer of drone jammers.

“We can assume that the drones flew along the route wired in the flight task without using any external control channels,” he said. The expert explained that in this case, drone jammers would be useless against drones.

According to his other version, the drones were controlled using the satellite constellation of the West.

On the morning of May 30, Moscow and the Moscow region were attacked by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). In the capital, hits were recorded in three residential buildings: on Leninsky Prospekt, on Profsoyuznaya Street and on Atlasova Street in New Moscow. It is noted that the first drone carried a non-detonated shaped charge KZ-6. Residents of two houses were evacuated. Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov also said that several UAVs were shot down on approach to Moscow.