Reserve Colonel Nasonov: Kyiv has prepared up to 80,000 troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the counteroffensive

Security expert, reserve colonel, combat veteran Roman Nasonov in an interview with Ura.ru named the number of fighters in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) who were prepared to conduct a counteroffensive against the Russian military. According to him, their number is about 80 thousand people.

“In Ukraine, about eight mechanized brigades have been trained, the number of which they clearly overestimate. Even with all the strengthening forces, there are about 75-80 thousand of them, ”he said.

Nasonov noted that if we analyze all the information about the announced deliveries of military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it turns out that all the personnel who are planned to be sent to the offensive cannot be “removed under armor.” He expressed confidence that Kyiv does not have enough soldiers to carry out a successful counteroffensive and break through the defenses of the Russian military.

Earlier, the Pentagon estimated the volume of military assistance to Ukraine and stated that it exceeded $37.6 billion since the beginning of the administration of US President Joe Biden. At the same time, since the beginning of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, Washington has provided Kyiv with support in the amount of more than $36.9 billion.