Permanent mission of the Russian Federation: to resume relations, the EU must stop the hybrid war

To resume relations with Russia, the European Union will have to end the hybrid war launched against Moscow. This condition was called by acting. Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the EU Kirill Logvinov in an interview with Lente.ru.

According to him, the Russian permanent mission does not have the goal of returning relations with the European Union to the previous level – it is necessary to build cooperation anew. “Our task is to carefully analyze the reasons for the collapse of bilateral cooperation, draw appropriate conclusions and determine, based on Russian domestic political priorities and international interests, how we would like to see our coexistence with the European Union in the future,” Logvinov said.

The head of the permanent mission also stressed that, to begin with, the European Union must show that it listens to Russia’s position and respects its national interests. “Any conversation with us is, in principle, possible only after the end of the hybrid war that the EU is waging today against Russia,” he concluded.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said about the “war of Europe against Russia.” The department later explained that in this way the minister wanted to emphasize the intention of the EU, NATO and the G7 countries to act as a united front against “Russian aggression”.