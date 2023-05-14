Foreign Ministry: Russia may withdraw from the Arctic Council in the face of the destructive behavior of the West

Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Russian Federation Nikolai Korchunov called the condition for leaving the Arctic Council. He stated this in an interview TASS.

According to him, Moscow can make such a decision given the destructive behavior of the West and the violation of Russia’s rights as a member of the organization. As an example of such a violation, the diplomat cited the non-invitation of representatives of the Russian Federation to the events of the Arctic Council.

Korchunov stressed that Moscow will build its line in the Arctic Council depending on the further development of the situation and based on the need to respect Russian interests. He also noted that against the background of the weakening of the role of the Russian Federation in the organization and the decrease in its effectiveness, Russia is conducting an active dialogue on the Arctic agenda in various formats with other countries and organizations.

Earlier, Norway replaced Russia as chairman of the Arctic Council.

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the members of the Arctic Council (USA, Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland and Sweden), chaired by Russia in 2021-2023, effectively announced a boycott to Moscow. The states have created the 7+1 format and hold meetings without the participation of Moscow, the Russian chairmanship and role in the organization are ignored. State Department spokesman Chollet said the council could work without the Russians.