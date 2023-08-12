Senator Kovitidi: it is possible to prevent attacks by Ukrainian UAVs by solving the goals of the NWO

Today, it is possible to prevent attacks by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Russian territory only by solving the tasks that were set by Russian President Vladimir Putin before the start of a special military operation (SVO). Senator from Crimea Olga Kovitidi spoke about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“We understand that this situation (attempts to attack drones – approx. “Tapes.ru”) today is typical not only for the Crimea, but also for Moscow, Kursk, Bryansk and Moscow regions. The situation is not easy. Therefore, it must be considered not only in relation to one peninsula,” Kovitidi noted.

According to the senator from Crimea, the current situation obliges us to foresee all kinds of risks for Russia in the future.

“The longer the special military operation drags on, the more the enemy will dig in, fortify and prepare for an offensive on the territory of the Russian Federation. I’m sure. And unresolved problems tend to come back with great tension, ”she said.

See also Hajj pilgrims throwing Jamarat Al-Aqaba Today, the question is not about drones, but how to neutralize the current situation as a whole. Drones are just a manifestation of a big geopolitical problem for all of Europe. We must work and think ahead Olga KovitidiSenator from Crimea

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian drones on the night of Saturday, August 12, tried to attack objects in Crimea. The ministry clarified that 14 drones were destroyed by means of air defense (air defense), and another six were suppressed by means of electronic warfare (EW). As a result of the attack, no one was injured, there was no damage.