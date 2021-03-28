Two newborn children were found dead at a waste processing plant in Volgograd. This was reported to RIA Novosti on March 28 by a source in the region’s law enforcement agencies.

“The identity of the mother is known. Found that the fetuses are stillborn. A check has been organized, ”the source said.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian woman received 15 years in a general regime penal colony for the murder of her two children. A resident of Kamchatka, after her husband’s infidelity, decided to commit suicide and drown the children. She tied her 1.5-month-old daughter and 5-year-old son to her, went into the river and forcibly kept them under water.