The first-ever boxing tournament between professional fighters and popular bloggers will be held in Russia, reports on Tuesday, January 19, the TV channel REN TV.

The type of fights with the participation of non-professional athletes is called pop boxing. This event will be the first in which bloggers will participate. The battles will be held in compliance with all the traditional rules, the newly minted fighters will not receive any favors.

Russian mixed style and Muay Thai fighter Vyacheslav Datsik and Cameroon boxing champion Tyson Dijon will meet in the ring.

Datsik, also known as Red Tarzan, announced that he was going to send his opponent to a heavy knockout.

“I would like to have this fight beautifully, to show a beautiful knockout in order to get the opportunity for a rematch with Jerome Leboner,” the Russian said.

Video blogger Artem Tarasov will face off against strength sports athlete Mikhail Koklyaev. For a blogger, this will be the first experience of a professional fight, in addition, the opponent is 50 kg heavier than him.

“Of course, the fact that he weighs more, I will have to spend a lot more energy. But I am a fighter in life. Michael is a jock in life. I think that the fight will be difficult, but interesting, both for me and for him, ”Tarasov said.

The blogger promised that he would “hit hard from the first minute, from the first second.”

In turn, Koklyaev points out that for him the victory over Tarasov is an exclusively sporting interest.

“For me this is a sports component, for Tarasov it is a hype component. Tarasov is not my extreme point in pop boxing, I want to move on, ”the athlete explained.

Another expected event of the evening will be a fight between former rugby player, powerlifter and American football player Denis Vildanov and mixed martial arts fighter Maxim Novoselov.

In the main fight, professional boxers Fyodor Chudinov and Isaac Chilemba (Malawi) will meet.

“The world trend, a lot of attention and great interest in these fights,” said professional fighter of classical and Thai boxing Grigory Drozd about the event.