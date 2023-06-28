Russian car dealers started selling Chinese Ford Territory for 3.5 million rubles

Electric crossovers Ford Territory from China appeared on the Russian car market. About the start of sales of new items informs “Gazeta.Ru”.

The Ford Territory is produced at the JMC-Ford plant in Nanchang (Jiangxi Province) and is intended for the Chinese market. The price of a car from Russian dealers starts from 3.5 million rubles.

The model is equipped with an electric motor with a capacity of 163 horsepower and has a front-wheel drive. The acceleration time to 100 kilometers per hour is 9.5 seconds, and the maximum speed is limited to 150 kilometers per hour. The crossover is capable of driving 435 kilometers on a single battery charge.

The Ford Territory package includes LED optics, a virtual dashboard, a multimedia complex with a ten-inch display, climate control, a panoramic roof and a leather interior.

Earlier it was reported that one of the leaders brought the American electric sedan Lucid Air to Russia. The car has been produced in the USA since 2021. The only Grand Touring package worth 21 million rubles is available to Russian buyers.