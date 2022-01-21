The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has proposed tougher penalties for foreign investors who have gained control of a strategic enterprise in circumvention of the law. About this with reference to the draft amendments to the relevant law writes “Kommersant”.

In fact, we are talking about the beginning of preparing the ground for the nationalization of enterprises, since the department wants to include in the list of measures the direct withdrawal of shares or shares in Russia’s income without compensation to the former owner. In addition, the investor may be deprived of other rights that allow them to influence the activities of the enterprise, for example, to appoint the composition of management bodies.

Amendments are proposed to the law “On the Procedure for Making Foreign Investments in Business Companies of Strategic Importance for Ensuring the Defense of the Country and the Security of the State” (57-FZ). The current version, according to the FAS, does not fully satisfy the interests of the country.

The key requirement of the law is the need to coordinate transactions with the government commission, as a result of which a foreign investor receives more than 50 percent of voting shares. Otherwise, the court may recognize the transaction as void, after which the property is returned to both parties to the contract. However, in some cases it is impossible to fulfill the judicial requirement. Including we are talking about the situation when the seller company was liquidated. Then the court has the right to deprive the foreign investor of the right to vote at the general meeting of shareholders of the strategic enterprise.

The FAS indicated that every year they participate in ten or more such cases, and the court always takes the side of the state. In some cases, the case ends with a settlement agreement, when the investor sells his share to a third party.

Related materials:

In connection with the massive violations of the requirements, the antimonopolists want the punishment for the foreign investor to be more severe. In the current version, the company loses almost nothing, as it receives investments back. Confiscation of property is possible only in accordance with Article 169 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, but in order to use it, it is necessary to prove that the transaction was made for a purpose contrary to the foundations of law and order or morality. If the amendments are approved, then the transaction itself, under which a foreign investor obtains control over a strategic enterprise, may be grounds for confiscation.

Maxim Bashkatov, Head of the Legal Development Department of the Center for Strategic Research, noted that the design proposed by the FAS looks effective, but is fraught with abuse. Its use, the expert is sure, is possible only in extreme cases, while the initiative does not say anything about the presumption of innocence of the investor.

Karim Fayzrakhmanov, a partner at Forward Legal, adds that Russian citizens who unsuccessfully completed a deal through foreign offshore companies are often the objects of prosecution under 57-FZ. In this case, there is a formal right for confiscation, although in reality the security of the state is not affected by the transaction. Fayzrakhmanov stressed that the proposed measure is “pure nationalization”, which allows simply taking property in favor of the state. In his opinion, under such conditions, investors will refuse to invest in the Russian economy.

Earlier it became known that the Federal Antimonopoly Service recommended that retailers not publicly report a possible price increase in Russia. If companies do not heed the recommendation, they will be given instructions with a warning from the department.