Concern “Kalashnikov” began mass production of anti-fragmentation blankets

The Research Institute of Steel, which is part of the Kalashnikov concern, has begun mass production of anti-fragmentation blankets that stop up to 90 percent of ammunition fragments. About it informed the company’s press office.

It is noted that one of the first customers was a company from Belgorod, working in close proximity to the zone of the special military operation. The products will be shipped to the customer in mid-May.

The anti-fragmentation blanket allows you to quickly protect crowded places, including schools, train stations and hospitals.

Related materials:

“The light weight of the blanket and sufficient area allows it to be used to protect people in houses, cars and individually, when a person enters a combat zone. The blanket stops up to 90 percent of the fragments generated during the detonation of mines, shells, and improvised explosive devices.

Earlier, the general director of the Oktava plant, Pavel Pavlenko, said that the company had launched the production of Amulet bulletproof vests, which make it possible to withstand a direct hit by B-32 armor-piercing bullets.