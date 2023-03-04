RIA Novosti: development of an anti-submarine aircraft to replace the Il-38 has begun in Russia

In Russia, the development of an anti-submarine aircraft to replace the Soviet Il-38 has begun, which, in particular, will receive the latest on-board equipment and a larger assortment of weapons. This is reported RIA News citing an informed source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the new machine will retain the four-engine scheme standard for aircraft of this class, it is planned to be equipped with TV7-117 turboprop engines.

The source did not disclose the parameters of the new aircraft, but noted that its flight characteristics “will be typical of turboprop anti-submarine aircraft.” Also, the car will be equipped with a multifunctional search and sighting system and new sonar buoys.