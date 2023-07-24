Mintsifra: in Russia began accepting applications for deferment from service for IT-specialists

In Russia, the acceptance of applications from IT specialists for a deferment from military service as part of the autumn draft has begun. This is reported TASS.

Employees of IT companies will be able to apply through the “Gosuslugi” until August 8. For a deferment, citizens aged 18 to 27 must have Russian citizenship. It is also necessary to have a higher education in a specialty that is on the list of the ministry. In addition, specialists must work in IT companies accredited by the Ministry of Digital Development for at least 11 months during the year.

On July 21, the State Duma committee supported for the second reading an amendment to raise the draft age to 30 years, but rejected raising the lower threshold from 18 to 21 years. Andrey Kartapolov, head of the defense committee of the lower house of parliament, said that the new draft age standards will not affect the autumn draft in 2023 and will come into effect in the spring of 2024.