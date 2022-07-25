Izvestia: Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Belov announced plans to resume printing banknotes of 5 and 10 rubles

Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank (CB) of Russia Sergey Belov “Izvestia”that the regulator plans to resume printing ten ruble banknotes at the end of 2022.

In the zero years, these banknotes were in active circulation, were in demand, but quickly wore out. Therefore, it was decided to replace them with coins. And although they are more expensive to manufacture, we have benefited from the greater durability of metallic money. Now technologies have changed, for example, banknotes can be varnished, which can increase their service life by 30 percent. Sergey Belov Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank

According to the deputy chairman of the Central Bank, the banknote varnishing technology has been tested, the Central Bank fully trusts it and will use it in future work.

In addition, the Central Bank is discussing the issue of resuming the printing of five-ruble banknotes, which stopped ordering from Goznak after 1998. At the same time, Belov stressed that there is no talk of a complete replacement of metallic money with a face value of five and ten rubles. Banknotes and coins will be in circulation together.

Arguments of the Central Bank

Belov also explained that since 2009 the cost of the metal has increased, which is why the minting of metal 10 rubles turned out to be costly. By increasing the service life of banknotes of this denomination, “we get an economic effect.” The Central Bank considers the return of ten-rouble notes expedient.

In addition, Belov noted that coins, including ten-ruble ones, are not returning to circulation well, as they end up in the piggy banks of citizens. Retail also supported the idea.

Retail tries to use the change at home, that is, not to collect and not to hand over. The metal is very heavy, it must be counted, stored, transported, so they are interested in lighter and easier to handle banknotes. Sergey Belov Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank

The deputy chairman of the Central Bank specified that at the end of the year it is planned to resume the issuance of a ten-ruble note of the 1997 model, and the modification of this banknote will take place according to the approved plan – in 2025. If the regulator decides to print five-ruble banknotes, it will probably also be updated. This will be addressed during the development of the “Main Directions for the Development of Cash Circulation for 2026–2030,” Belov concluded.

Expert opinion

Experts interviewed by the publication believe that the return of low denomination banknotes to circulation will contribute not only to savings in the production of money, but also to solving the problem with home “warehouses” of coins.

So, psychologist Olga Maksimova explained that people are more respectful of paper money, which is not associated with a trifle. Metal money takes up a lot of space, so people put it in boxes or drawers, thus accumulating decent amounts. They are more likely to carry a bill even of a similar denomination with them and use it in settlements, she admitted.

The head of the Association for the Development of Financial Literacy (ARFG), Veniamin Kaganov, believes that thanks to the return of small denomination banknotes, it will positively affect the financial culture of the population and contribute to more rational financial behavior.

Related materials:

Other banknotes

On June 30, the Central Bank showed a new banknote with a face value of 100 rubles, it was put into circulation on the same day. In paper banknotes implemented protective fibers of two types: colored with alternating sections of red and blue colors and gray fibers.

Banknotes will be put into circulation gradually, while the existing hundred-ruble banknotes of the 1997 model, including modifications of 2001 and 2004, will continue to be used. Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Sergey Belov noted that new banknotes will appear in circulation in noticeable quantities after the necessary equipment of banks is adapted. He believes that it may take six months or a year, but for now the banknotes will go to equipment suppliers.

At the same time, market participants believe that Russians will not be able to see the new 100-ruble bills until a few years later, since, in their opinion, banks will not be able to accept them without preliminary setup, which was usually done by companies that left Russia amid a special operation. The new design of the bill involves a special setting of ATMs, terminals and cash registers across the country for its recognition, they pointed out.

Also, Belov reported, the regulator is developing new banknotes of 1000 and 5000 rubles, the Board of Directors of the Central Bank has already approved their concept. At the same time, he stressed, the Central Bank is not considering the possibility of issuing a banknote with a face value of 10,000 rubles.