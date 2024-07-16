Bailiffs have frozen the pension account of a Novosibirsk resident who became disabled in the SVO

In Novosibirsk, bailiffs have frozen the accounts of a veteran of a special military operation (SVO). The man said this told to the journalists of “AiF”.

The man was sent to the combat zone twice, he served both in the Ministry of Defense and in the ranks of the Wagner PMC. For his military merits, he was awarded the Order of Courage.

While the Russian was in the SVO, he accumulated debt on loans. Despite the participation of the Novosibirsk resident in military operations, the bailiffs seized his accounts, including the one to which the man receives social benefits.

Earlier, one of the Russian banks increased the mortgage payment of another SVO fighter tenfold. This happened because of the end of the credit holidays that the man was granted after joining the service. The following month, the serviceman received a bill for more than 251 thousand rubles instead of the 21 thousand that constitutes the monthly payment.