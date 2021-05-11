Several people were killed in an armed attack on a school in the Russian city of Kazan. Two Russian state agencies unanimously reported on Tuesday that eight school children and one teacher were killed. There was talk of at least one – possibly two – shooters. An explosion is also said to have been heard.

The police arrested a suspect, according to the agency’s reports. Another perpetrator may have stayed in the building at first. The students were taken out of school – including to a neighboring kindergarten.

On-site videos showed ambulances and police vehicles speeding towards the school with flashing lights and sirens. People stood in front of the building and watched the situation. Later the school was cordoned off on a large scale. Kazan is located about 720 kilometers east of Moscow. In Russia, schools did not start until Tuesday after more than a week’s vacation.

More soon on FAZ.NET