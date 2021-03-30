The pathogenicity of viruses decreases over time, so you should not be afraid of the possibility of a more deadly variant of SARS-CoV-2. The risk of a dangerous mutation was assessed in a commentary by the head of the laboratory of the Institute of Molecular Genetics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Professor of the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology Konstantin Severinov in a commentary to the Parliamentary Gazette.

“However, a virus may appear that spreads more efficiently in the population, because different variants of the virus compete with each other for” meat “, that is, for us,” the scientist warned. He stressed that a mutation that spreads faster will eventually become dominant.

Vitaly Zverev, scientific director of the Mechnikov Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums, head of the Department of Microbiology and Virology at Sechenov University, added that the virus mutates slightly, without changing its structure and basic properties. “In addition, it does not mutate as quickly as the flu, thirty times slower. This is not the case when, during a flu epidemic, one strain displaces another, completely replaces it, ”he said.

Earlier, the deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gorelov said that most of the modern mutations of the coronavirus are neutral in nature. According to him, the British, South African, Brazilian and Japanese strains do not aggravate the course of the disease and do not increase mortality. The expert called the opinions about the resistance of these mutations to modern vaccines against coronavirus groundless.