Russian dealers began to accept orders for the supply of the Toyota Avalon sedan, manufactured at the FAW-Toyota plant in China. This was reported on November 8 by the portal Motor.

Cars assembled in China will be imported into the country through parallel imports. So far, there are no live cars yet, but the sellers have announced the price for the sedan – the Avalon will cost the Russian buyer 3,300,000 rubles.

The car will be presented in a single configuration Progressive Edition. Two-liter gasoline engine with a return of 178 liters. with., which will work with the variator. Drive type – front only.

The car is equipped with LED optics, automatic high beam control, dual-zone climate control, and a sunroof. Fabric salon.

In addition to the above, Toyota Avalon is equipped with keyless entry to the cabin, engine start with a button, adaptive cruise control and a multimedia system with Bluetooth.

In terms of safety, the car is equipped with seven airbags, a collision avoidance system, a lane keeping function, as well as assistants when braking and starting on a slope. The first cars should appear at dealers in the near future.

On November 7, it became known that Russian dealers of Toyota began offering the Indonesian-assembled Toyota Rush crossover. The car is a symbiosis of a crossover and a minivan. This type of body has never been seen before in Russia. Under the hood of the car is a one and a half liter naturally aspirated engine with a capacity of 104 hp, which is paired with a four-speed “automatic”. The equipment list of the car includes four airbags, single-zone climate control, heated front seats, LED headlights and rear parking sensors. The cost of the car varies from 2,350,000 to 2,500,000 rubles.