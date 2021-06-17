The parliamentary assembly of the Union of Russia and Belarus discussed the possibility of unifying OSAGO for both countries. Writes about this “Kommersant”.

Now in the territory of the two countries there are different systems of civil liability insurance for car owners. If the insurance legislation is brought to a common denominator, citizens of both countries will not have to purchase a so-called green card when traveling outside the state – an exit MTPL for at least 15 days.

Experts interviewed by the publication indicate that such unification will lead to an increase in prices for OSAGO policies by several percent. At the same time, the rise in price will become even more noticeable if a reduced regional tariff is not introduced on the territory of Belarus.

On June 15, the State Duma canceled the mandatory technical inspection of cars to obtain an OSAGO policy. Motorists will no longer need to present a diagnostic card confirming the passage of a technical inspection. The law should come into force on 22 August. Currently, in accordance with the provisions of the law “On road safety”, compulsory civil liability insurance of motorists is carried out only on condition of a technical inspection. The new law excludes this provision. They want to defeat illegal business with the help of the new law. According to the head of the committee of the lower house of parliament on the financial market Anatoly Aksakov, this idea was supported by all market participants – the traffic police, auto insurers and the Bank of Russia.

Later, the head of the department for organizing activities for technical supervision of the Main Directorate for Traffic Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Sergey Chipurin, made it clear that car owners would not be punished in an accident if they did not have a vehicle inspection. “In the event of an accident, the absence of technical inspection does not actually threaten anything,” he said.