In Russia, cases of infection of citizens with a dangerous infection – whooping cough, have become more frequent. Usually this disease occurs in children, said Vitaly Zverev, scientific director of the Mechnikov Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences to URA.RU.

According to him, adult Russians began to get sick because of the refusal to vaccinate and carry the infection hard. Whooping cough also appeared, flowing in a latent form. “Which is also not very good, because this disease leaves a trace after itself. We are talking about COVID, but in fact, all infectious diseases just do not pass without a trace for humans, ”said the biologist.

Virologist, infectious disease specialist Nikolai Malyshev told the publication that in Russia “people with vaccines are not very friendly.” He noted that in some people the infection is due to a vaccination that was not made in childhood, while others could lose immunity over time.

On May 20, it became known that the bacterium Bordetella holmesii, which causes a disease similar to whooping cough, was discovered in Russia.

In 2019, 14.4 thousand people fell ill with whooping cough in Russia, many cases occurred in Moscow. In 2018, the disease was diagnosed in 10.4 thousand residents.