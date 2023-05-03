In Angarsk, an eighth-grader brought a knife to the lessons and accidentally stuck it in the chest of a schoolboy

In the city of Angarsk, Irkutsk region, an eighth-grader brought a knife to school and accidentally stuck it in the chest of another child. This is reported Telegram-Babr Mash channel.

The teenager took a folding butterfly knife to class to show off to his peers. While playing with one of them, he injured a child. The ambulance team arrived on the scene in time and hospitalized the student, he is in intensive care.

The teenager who injured the boy is brought up by his grandmother, who had previously attracted the attention of the police. The eighth grader was placed in isolation. On the fact of traumatizing a child, a criminal case was initiated under an article providing for liability for negligence.

Earlier, a Ufa schoolboy accidentally stuck a knife in a friend’s shoulder during a party. The boys had fun and began to fence with knives. The injured teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition.