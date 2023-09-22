In the Urals, an eight-year-old boy ran away from home because he did not want to get married

In the city of Prokopyevsk, Kemerovo Region, a second-grader ran away from home because he did not want to get married. Shortly before this, he was told about traditional values ​​at school, reports MK.RU.

According to the boy’s mother, after communicating with other children who told him about the sex lives of adults, the son decided never to get married. “He (…) said that he would never get married, because it was disgusting and disgusting to him,” the Russian woman explained.

Some time later, the student attended a lesson “Talking about important things,” in which the teacher said that every person should definitely start a family and have children. A few days after this, the boy packed his things and left home.

The child was found that evening in a forest park, where he was planning to spend the night, covering himself with a blanket taken from home. After this, the boy did not change his decision and declared his intention to become a hermit, the mother noted. “When we returned home together, he told me that he would still run away because if he stayed at home, he would then be forced to marry and have sex,” she explained.

