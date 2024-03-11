In Volgograd, ambulance doctors kicked a patient who had fallen asleep on the street

In Volgograd, an ambulance crew kicked a patient who had fallen asleep on the street. The incident was caught on video, which was published by Telegram-Volgograd channel.

The footage shows how an ambulance officer kicks a man lying on a bench to the ground covered with a cloth. When he begins to roll down, another doctor also tries to return him to his place first with his foot and then with his hands, and later he kicks the patient several times in the arm area. Judging by the recording, the Russian to whom the team arrived could have been drunk.

How did I find out? portal V1.ru, the incident occurred on March 11 on Cosmonaut Street in the Dzerzhinsky district of Volgograd. The regional health committee told the publication that the medical institution where the ambulance team works is conducting an internal audit into the incident. “The administration of the medical organization notes that this behavior is unacceptable and apologizes for the actions of the workers,” the journalist’s interlocutor emphasized.

The Investigative Committee of the Volgograd Region also began an investigation due to a video that was distributed in the media and social networks, as the department’s press service wrote in Telegram.

Earlier in the Arkhangelsk region, ambulance doctors threw a bedridden patient out of the car onto the road and drove away, leaving the man lying on the snow-covered roadway. The air temperature at that time was one degree Celsius. The regional Ministry of Health said that the doctors “thus ‘dropped off’ the patient, who was intoxicated that night.”