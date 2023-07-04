AB InBev Efes: the ban on the sale of beer at Russian stadiums may be lifted by autumn

The President of the AB InBev Efes brewing company, Oraz Durdiyev, allowed the return of beer to the stadiums of the country. His words convey RIA News.

According to Durdyev, the ban on the sale of beer at Russian stadiums may be lifted by autumn. He noted that representatives of the brewing industry are in dialogue with the authorities on this issue. “We hope that by autumn a new legislative framework will be formed that will allow beer to return to the stadiums,” he added.

In April, Interior Ministry spokesman Valery Botvin said the ministry supported the initiative to return beer to stadiums, provided there was a system for identifying fans at tournaments.

The ban on the sale of beer at sports facilities has been in force in Russia since 2005. During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, beer returned to Russian stadiums as an exception.