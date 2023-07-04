It became known about the preparation of the transfer of special forces “Thunder” from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia to the Russian Guard

In Russia, they wanted to transfer the Grom special forces units to the Russian Guard. About this with reference to a source in law enforcement agencies report “Vedomosti”.

According to the publication, preparations for the transfer of the special forces from the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the Russian Guard began shortly after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the leadership of law enforcement agencies, which took place shortly after the end of the rebellion of the private military company (PMC) Wagner. Various sources report that although the issue is being worked out, there is no corresponding decree yet.

The Grom special forces were created in 2016 on the basis of the now liquidated Federal Drug Control Service (FSKN). After the abolition of the department, the special forces became part of the Main Directorate for Drug Control (GUNK) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, where they were used during anti-drug operations.

On June 27, it was reported that the Russian Guard would receive tanks and heavy weapons.