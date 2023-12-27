On average, about 7% of drivers in Russia drive without compulsory motor liability insurance, Evgeny Ufimtsev, head of the All-Russian Union of Insurers (VSU), told Izvestia in an interview. He clarified: this is about 2.5–3 million people.

In some regions, the share of drivers without a mandatory motor vehicle license is higher, it can reach 10%, added Evgeny Ufimtsev. However, after the launch of the MTPL check using traffic cameras, policies will begin to be purchased more often.

Over the past year, the average cost of compulsory motor liability insurance has not increased. On the contrary, over 11 months it has decreased by about 3%, now it is less than 8 thousand rubles, the head of the VSS emphasized. At the same time, the average payment is gradually increasing. At the end of the first quarter, it amounted to 82.8 thousand rubles. And in November it reached 91.6 thousand.

In 2024, the price of compulsory motor liability insurance will remain at the same level, Evgeny Ufimtsev expects. According to his estimates, even if the cost of spare parts increases by another 5–10%, this should not lead to an increase in the price of the policy.

Read more in the exclusive interview with the head of the All-Russian Union of Insurers to Izvestia:

“Fines in cells for lack of compulsory motor liability insurance will not exceed 800 rubles per day”