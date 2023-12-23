A train collided with a truck in the Khabarovsk Territory, no injuries

In the Khabarovsk Territory, a train collided with a truck. The Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office reported this on Saturday, December 23. Telegram.

The incident occurred around 03:10 local time (20:10 Moscow time) on the 277th kilometer of the Padali – Elban section of the Far Eastern Road. As a result, the locomotive went out of track and overturned.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. The tracks are blocked, the movement of a passenger train traveling along the Komsomolsk-on-Amur – Khabarovsk route is delayed. Emergency restoration work has been carried out.

The prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation into the incident.

In November, two trains collided head-on in the Ulyanovsk region. Regional emergency services then rushed to the scene.