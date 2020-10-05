In Makhachkala, Dagestan, a three-year-old child fell into a coma at a local dental clinic and died the next day after visiting a doctor. This is reported on website regional department of the Investigative Committee (IC).

According to the investigation, during the provision of dental services, the patient’s heart stopped. The doctors of the clinic carried out resuscitation actions, after which the child was hospitalized in the children’s republican clinical hospital. There he died the next day.

A criminal case was initiated under clause “c” of part 2 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of the consumer’s life, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”). The cause of the child’s death has not yet been established.

Earlier in Orenburg, a nine-year-old girl died after a tooth extraction. According to doctors, the girl’s death occurred due to the fact that she did not come out of anesthesia. As the anesthesiologist said after the child’s death, he “did everything he could.” The girl’s parents turned to law enforcement agencies.