An unknown man broke into a beauty salon in the Rostov region, stole an epilation apparatus for almost half a million rubles and ended up on video. The video appeared in Telegram-channel Baza.

The incident took place in the city of Bataysk. The footage shows how a Russian in a tracksuit and a cap carries a device worth 450 thousand rubles in his hands. It is noted that the thief did not take anything except the device, including money from the cash register.

According to the owner of the beauty salon, who opened the establishment just three weeks ago, the violator was hired by her competitors. At the moment, the culprit has not been found.

