In North Ossetia, a teacher sent nudes to a fake businessman and lost 200 thousand

In North Ossetia, a teacher sent nudes to a fake businessman from St. Petersburg and lost 200 thousand rubles. This was reported by Telegram– Mash Gor channel.

According to the publication, a fraudster created a fake page on Odnoklassniki a year ago and introduced himself to Russian women as a successful entrepreneur. The man began to write to the teacher, and soon a romantic relationship arose between them.

The boyfriend always called the resident of North Ossetia from different numbers, in addition, he used a device to change his voice, citing the fact that he was too famous.

The trusting woman sent him photographs and a video with erotic content. After this, the fan began to threaten her that he would show the racy pictures to the parents of her students and colleagues. He demanded 200 thousand rubles from her. To pay off the scammer, the teacher had to take out a microloan and go into debt.

When a former admirer began demanding even more money, she contacted the police. Investigators established that the fraudster was an unemployed man from Elkhotovo. He was given a year’s probation and ordered to return all funds to the teacher.

