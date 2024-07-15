In Siberia, a teacher insulted a girl athlete and was held accountable

In Siberia, a school teacher insulted a 13-year-old girl during a lesson. An audio recording of the man’s statements, which students recorded on a dictaphone, was published Telegram– channel “Borus.People”.

In the recording, a male voice says that the girl has “gone wild” and threatens to hit her against the door frame. After that, the teacher tells the student that she is “nobody as an athlete” and expresses his willingness to bet a million rubles.

According to local prosecutors, the incident occurred in the Kozulsky District of Krasnoyarsk Krai during a geography lesson. The teacher was brought to disciplinary responsibility and given a reprimand. In addition, the man was ordered to compensate for the moral damage caused to the girl.

