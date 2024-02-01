In St. Petersburg, a taxi driver who masturbated in front of a child became involved in the case

In St. Petersburg, a taxi driver who masturbated in the car in front of a woman with a five-year-old child became involved in a criminal case. About it became known “Fontanka”.

According to the publication, a 51-year-old native of Azerbaijan turned out to be a masturbator. As Fontanka found out, the Russian woman and her son were returning from visiting. The woman called a taxi through the app, choosing a child fare.

During the trip, the driver began discussing frank topics with the St. Petersburg woman, and then even offered to estimate the size of his genital organ. The man did all the depraved acts in front of the kindergartener, who was in the back seat.

The Russian woman noted that the incident occurred at the end of 2023. However, she decided to come to the police only now; along with her statement, the townswoman provided the operatives with a video recording, which she managed to make before the taxi driver knocked the phone out of her hands.

A suspect of depraved acts was detained in Novosergievka. The man transported people by connecting to the account of his fellow countryman named Mirkamal.

Earlier it was reported that in the east of Moscow, a 30-year-old man harassed an 11-year-old girl.