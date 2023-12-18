In the city of Kholmsk on Sakhalin, a taxi driver dropped off a passenger and ran over him

In the city of Kholmsk, Sakhalin Region, a taxi driver dropped off a passenger and ran over him. This is reported on website Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Russian region.

The accident occurred in the summer, but it became known only now. The department clarified that the driver of the taxi that carried out the collision was a 37-year-old Russian. He worked as a driver from July to September 2023.

“Not being convinced of the safety of his maneuver, after the defendant began to move, he heard a blow, after which he moved in reverse. Then the defendant got out of the car and saw the passenger of his car lying on the ground,” the department said.

The injured man was diagnosed with a broken leg. Investigators opened a criminal case under an article on violation of traffic rules, which resulted in the infliction of serious harm to human health through negligence.

