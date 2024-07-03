In Buryatia, a six-year-old boy stabbed himself in the eye while trying to cut bread

In the city of Gusinoozersk in Buryatia, a six-year-old boy stabbed himself in the eye while trying to cut bread. This was reported by Telegram– channel Babr Mash.

As the publication found out, the blade slipped from the child’s hands when he wanted to have a snack. The tip hit the young Russian’s cornea.

The boy did not complain to his parents about the pain. They noticed the redness themselves and took their son to the hospital.

There, doctors said the wound was deep and the sclera was affected. In addition, the child was diagnosed with a pinched and prolapsed iris. He was immediately operated on. The boy is already recovering, his last stitches have been removed.

Earlier it was reported that the child ripped his stomach open in front of his parents while on holiday in Sochi and did not survive. It was specified that the boy ran out and ran into a metal handle for tensioning the net, injuring his stomach.

An investigation was launched into the incident.