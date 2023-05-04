In the Sverdlovsk region, a baby with a cough died a day after a doctor’s examination

In the Sverdlovsk region, a six-month-old baby with a cough died a day after he was examined by a doctor. About it informs E1.RU.

The incident took place in Nizhny Tagil. The boy’s mother said that her son was born prematurely and began to cough a few days after birth. The Russian woman regularly took the child for examinations and tried to cure him for six months.

“We were driven to hospitals and said that our son had bronchitis. We were prescribed inhalations, given antibiotics, hospitalized several times, sent for rehabilitation, ”the woman said, noting that sometimes the child got better, but the cough always returned and the boy’s condition worsened.

A day before the boy’s death, the Russian woman once again brought him to the pediatrician for examination. After the examination, the doctor recommended continuing inhalations and stated that she did not know how to cure the baby’s cough.

The child died the next day. In the data from the medical record given by the medical examiner, it was indicated that the boy was hospitalized twice with acute bronchitis and each time he was discharged to finish treatment at home in a satisfactory condition. During the autopsy, it turned out that the child died due to acute obstructive laryngitis, complicated by asphyxia from laryngeal edema.

The mother of the baby is sure that the doctors are to blame for the death of her son, and intends to initiate a criminal case.

Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg, the baby died at home after being seen by a pediatrician who suspected he had pneumonia. The child was one month old.