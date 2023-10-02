Near Chelyabinsk, a second-grader was pierced in the cheek with an iron pin in a school toilet

In the city of Kyshtym, Chelyabinsk region, a second-grader ended up in a medical facility after visiting the school toilet. This was reported by the community “Emergency News Agency Chelyabinsk” in “In contact with”.

The boy was injured in the school toilet. He ran into a metal pin sticking out of the door where the handle had been torn off. When the child was in front of the door, a person coming out of the booth pushed the door with force, and the pin pierced the child’s cheek.

The school nurse provided first aid to the boy. Already at the clinic, the child received several stitches. The second-grader’s mother filed a statement with the police. The woman was unhappy that the missing handle was screwed on only after what happened to her son.

