78.ru: Schoolgirl in St. Petersburg ends up in intensive care after walking with a migrant

In the Primorsky district of St. Petersburg, a 12-year-old schoolgirl ended up in intensive care after a walk with a friend and a migrant janitor. About this became known 78.ru.

According to the TV channel, two Russian students, aged 12 and 14, were in the courtyard of a house without adults and met a foreign specialist. The man offered the schoolgirls a beer – the group went to a nearby store to buy alcohol.

The janitor asked to come to the older girl’s home. Her friend felt ill on the stairs, the foreigner helped carry the minor to the apartment.

When he was alone with the 14-year-old schoolgirl, he began to pester her with hints about continuing the evening. Having received a refusal, the man began to make threats to the young city girl. He took the girl into a room, undressed her, but fell asleep before he could cause her physical harm. The schoolgirl’s 12-year-old friend was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Doctors diagnosed poisoning with a psychotropic substance. She was placed in the intensive care unit.

The janitor was detained some time later, and the issue of initiating a criminal case is currently being decided. The 37-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan does not have a valid registration in Russia.

