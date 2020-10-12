In Russia, near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, an unknown man opened fire on a passenger bus. Eyewitnesses claim that the shooter was waiting for the transport at the stop, and when the bus approached a sufficient distance, shots sounded. As reported Baza Telegram channel, when attacking the bus, the man used a hunting rifle and then disappeared into the forest.

The incident happened on the evening of December 12 in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye, Borsky District, 70 kilometers from Nizhny Novgorod.

The data on the victims varies. According to preliminary information, three or four people were killed, three more were injured. Police and an ambulance are working on the spot.

Shooter descriptions are also different. Most of the witnesses remembered weapons and a backpack. According to the Telegram channel Baza, the shooter may be an 18-year-old resident of Nizhny Novgorod, Daniil Malakhov. They are already looking for him for the murder of an elderly relative in Bolsheorlovsky – the crime was committed on the morning of October 12. It is suspected that the shooter has two guns with him.

