In the Perm Territory, a lost pensioner survived by finding a hut with food in the forest

In the Perm Territory, a pensioner got lost in the forest and survived after several days spent in the forest thicket. This is reported by “Arguments and Facts” on site.

About the disappearance of a 70-year-old woman reported September 2, when volunteers joined the search for the Russian woman. In addition to them, the police were looking for her. It was possible to find a woman only after expanding the geography of the search.

The pensioner, who had traveled more than 50 kilometers by the time she was discovered, said that she had to sleep on bare ground the first night. Before that, she had to force a forest river. On the second day, the woman found a hut in the forest, in which she found the supplies left by the hunters. There she lived for two days, eating canned food and tea.

The woman was taken to the city, she did not need medical assistance.

Earlier in Buryatia, a girl could not get out of the forest on her own and searched for her way home for 18 days. She was able to go to the road on her own, where she was found by rescuers. The girl was severely emaciated.