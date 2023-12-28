In Yakutia, an An-24 plane with 30 passengers landed on a frozen river

A Russian plane with 30 passengers on board landed on a frozen river in Yakutia. This is reported in Telegram– channel “Yakutia.Operstab”.

It is clarified that the incident occurred near the village of Zyryanka in the Verkhnekolyma region. The An-24 aircraft was operating flight YAP217 on the route Yakutsk-Zyryanka-Srednekolymsk, but when landing in Zyryanka the pilots landed past the runway.

According to the regional operational headquarters, in addition to 30 passengers, there were also 4 crew members on board. None of them were hurt.