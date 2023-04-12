In St. Petersburg, a one-year-old child was taken to intensive care after an injection given by his mother

In St. Petersburg, a one-year-old child ended up in intensive care after his mother gave him an injection. This is reported website 78.ru.

The child was admitted to a medical hospital in serious condition from home. The mother said that the boy had a sore throat. In this regard, the woman gave him an injection of a mixture of drugs.

According to the portal, the child is brought up in a prosperous family.

At the end of 2022, a four-year-old girl was hospitalized in Ulan-Ude due to a drug overdose. The hospital reported that the child had the flu. Since the drugs taken by the girl could not bring down the high temperature, the parents decided to give her an increased dose. When she was admitted to the hospital, in addition to the flu, the girl was diagnosed with damage to the liver and nervous system.