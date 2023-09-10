Analyst Vasiliev allows the Central Bank to increase the key rate to 14%

Sovcombank chief analyst Mikhail Vasiliev predicted a new increase in the key rate by the Central Bank to 14 percent per annum at a meeting on September 15. His words leads “Russian newspaper”.

Thus, according to the expert, the rate will rise by 200 basis points. In addition, the regulator will consider options for an increase of 100 and 300 basis points.

Vasiliev recalled that this week Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Alexei Zabotkin spoke about the remaining significant pro-inflationary risks and admitted the possibility of raising the key rate.

In addition, the ruble is weakening against other currencies, which increases inflationary expectations, the analyst added. Tightening monetary policy will support the ruble exchange rate, he concluded.

Earlier, Candidate of Economic Sciences Nikolai Kulbaka suggested that at the next meeting the Central Bank may once again raise the key rate or leave it unchanged.