The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces allowed a new counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of the West

The Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces – First Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may make a new attempt at a counter-offensive. This is what he's talking about told in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Rudskoy allowed a new counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the help of the West and emphasized that such a possibility cannot be ruled out. “The Ukrainian Armed Forces still retain their combat capability to conduct active operations,” he noted.

In the same conversation, the military man accused the NATO military of managing air defense systems (air defense), multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and operational-tactical complexes (OTC) in Ukraine. “NATO military personnel, disguised as mercenaries, are participating in hostilities,” Rudskoy added.