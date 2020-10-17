In Russia, in Saratov, a woman threw her daughters out of the window of her apartment. The incident took place at house number 60 on the Novo-Astrakhanskoye highway, Telegram-channel reports. Mash…

Children are about 8 and 5 years old. They fell out of the fourth floor window – the doctors hospitalized the little ones in the children’s hospital. Also, in the ambulance (along with the escort), they took the mother. According to the investigation, in this way she planned to kill the children.

According to Russian media reports, both children are in serious condition. Having thrown out the children, the woman tried to commit suicide, but doctors saved her in time. It is also known that the parents of the girls quarreled in the apartment. A criminal case was initiated under the article “Attempted murder of two minors”.

As “FACTS” wrote, in Belaya Tserkov about a year ago, a 20-year-old woman at home gave birth to a child and threw it out of the window apartments on the 7th floor. The court sentenced the would-be mother to three years in prison…



