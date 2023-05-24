Monument to Klesch Valera in Ufa was stolen by schoolchildren

Two graduates of the school stole the famous monument to Klesch Valera in Ufa. The thieves were caught on surveillance cameras “Gazeta.Ru”.

The theft in the Russian city occurred on May 22, the Bashkir Ministry of Internal Affairs began an investigation into the disappearance. The author of the figure, Oleg Chegodaev, promised to replace the tick. He added that he had no plans to go to the police.

“The monument has not been found, we will restore it. This will take two to three weeks. The tick Valera is dead, long live the tick Valera II! We regard the incident as a great stupidity committed by stupid children so far. Therefore, we do not intend to seek any punishment for them, ”Chegodaev said.

An unusual monument appeared in the center of Ufa on Mustai Karim Street in October 2020. The object is considered the smallest monument in Russia. It is a figure of a tick cast in silver, mounted on a pedestal with the inscription “I just, like you, want to live!”. According to the author, the monument is intended to show that there are no bad or good animals.

In April, a deputy of the Kurgan Regional Duma, Marat Islamov, wanted to erect a monument to the T-700 tractor. The monument will be erected in honor of Soviet workers.